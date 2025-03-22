Corient Private Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Corient Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,411 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,693.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $117.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.95. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.16 and a 1 year high of $120.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.