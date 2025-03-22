TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Stock Position Reduced by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lessened its position in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report) by 62.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.10% of TechTarget worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget stock opened at $14.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a current ratio of 10.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.52 million, a PE ratio of -34.17, a PEG ratio of 113.92 and a beta of 1.05. TechTarget, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $35.11.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TTGT. Raymond James cut TechTarget from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on TechTarget from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.14.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

