Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Stake Lifted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 306.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,921 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AON were worth $26,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AON by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,237,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,563,000 after buying an additional 31,021 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in AON by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 96,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,676,000 after buying an additional 20,942 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in AON by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,530,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in AON by 43,000.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 390,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,404,000 after buying an additional 390,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in AON by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,844,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,059,977,000 after buying an additional 32,417 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AON from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on AON from $411.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AON from $379.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AON from $372.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AON from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.21.

AON Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $390.02 on Friday. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $268.06 and a 12 month high of $412.97. The company has a market cap of $84.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $370.41.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 21.33%.

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.