Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 225.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,470 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.09% of Omnicom Group worth $15,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 645.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 146.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 742.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Argus cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $81.03 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.69 and a 12-month high of $107.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.17.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 36.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.58%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

