Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,554 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $27,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 44,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,402,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Kazazian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $399,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN stock opened at $658.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 3.95. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $642.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,211.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $689.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $818.17. The firm has a market cap of $71.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.27.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.21 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.86 EPS. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is 2.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $565.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $903.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,195.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $973.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

