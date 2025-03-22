Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,858 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,718 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.26% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $13,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 7,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 510.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STRL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

NASDAQ:STRL opened at $126.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.37. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.50 and a 12-month high of $206.07.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

