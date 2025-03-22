Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 158,384 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 157.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,384 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.06% of FOX worth $12,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,471,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FOX by 228.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,387,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,716,000 after buying an additional 964,737 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in FOX by 308.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,218,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,174,000 after buying an additional 919,883 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in FOX by 3,077.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 885,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,016,000 after buying an additional 857,609 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in FOX by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,367,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,022,000 after buying an additional 851,127 shares during the period. 52.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $3,083,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,200,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,849,832.54. The trade was a 4.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $69,178.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,324.61. The trade was a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of FOX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of FOX from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of FOX from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.19.

FOX Stock Performance

FOX stock opened at $53.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.67. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.89 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. FOX had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.56%.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

