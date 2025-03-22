Rep. April McClain Delaney Buys Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Stock

Representative April McClain Delaney (D-Maryland) recently bought shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN). In a filing disclosed on March 20th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Fortune Brands Innovations stock on February 8th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) on 2/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) on 2/28/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) on 2/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) on 2/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI) on 2/27/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) on 2/27/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) on 2/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) on 2/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) on 2/22/2025.

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $62.48 on Friday. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.64 and a 52-week high of $90.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.07). Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 10.24%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBIN. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 3.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 5.8% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 20.7% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 58,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 10,069 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the third quarter worth approximately $1,212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FBIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $91.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.64.

Insider Transactions at Fortune Brands Innovations

In other news, EVP Ron Wilson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $103,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,950.04. This represents a 12.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristin Papesh acquired 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.99 per share, with a total value of $29,941.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,177.83. This represents a 6.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

