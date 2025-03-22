JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Stock Price

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2025

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOFree Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley decreased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.38.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $47.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52 week low of $43.16 and a 52 week high of $68.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.14. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,739,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,971 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,699,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,807,000 after buying an additional 404,863 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,649,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,413,000 after buying an additional 197,384 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,023,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,092,000 after buying an additional 50,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,940,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,611,000 after buying an additional 241,100 shares in the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

