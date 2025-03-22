Brokerages Set Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) PT at $74.45

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.45.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $72.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Baird R W raised Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

PLTR stock opened at $90.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 478.76, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.92. Palantir Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $125.41.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 483,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $36,047,351.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 170,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,681,933.04. This trade represents a 73.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 1,250,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $103,437,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,988. This represents a 99.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,379,785 shares of company stock valued at $281,528,938 over the last three months. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 230.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

