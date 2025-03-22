Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citigroup Analyst Says

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $338.00 to $351.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ALNY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.22.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 11.8 %

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $283.34 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $141.98 and a 1 year high of $304.39. The firm has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of -130.57 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.65.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.03). Analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total value of $309,521.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,802,989.42. This represents a 1.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.56, for a total transaction of $362,246.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,240,344.36. This represents a 10.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,234 shares of company stock valued at $19,958,097. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $10,011,000. Bannerman Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 137.7% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 3,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.