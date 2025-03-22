Rep. April McClain Delaney Sells Off Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Representative April McClain Delaney (D-Maryland) recently sold shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). In a filing disclosed on March 20th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Tempur Sealy International stock on February 15th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) on 2/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) on 2/28/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) on 2/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) on 2/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI) on 2/27/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) on 2/27/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) on 2/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) on 2/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) on 2/22/2025.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.04 and a 1-year high of $69.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.63. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TPX. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $67.00) on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tempur Sealy International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPX. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 365.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. 99.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

