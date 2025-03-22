Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $21.11 Million Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,805 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in American Electric Power were worth $21,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEP. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 52,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,815,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $105.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.31. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $79.16 and a one year high of $109.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.50.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.43%.

AEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank cut American Electric Power from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.92.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

