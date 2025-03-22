Royce & Associates LP Acquires New Holdings in Revelyst, Inc. (NYSE:GEAR)

Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Revelyst, Inc. (NYSE:GEAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEAR. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Revelyst in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Revelyst in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Revelyst in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Revelyst in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Revelyst in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Revelyst alerts:

Revelyst Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GEAR opened at $20.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.90. Revelyst, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.90 and a 52-week high of $20.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -111.56 and a beta of 0.75.

About Revelyst

Vista Outdoor Inc is the parent company of renowned brands which design, manufacture and market sporting and outdoor products. The company’s operating segment includes Outdoor Products and Sporting Products. Its brand portfolio includes Remington Ammunition, Bushnell, CamelBak, Bushnell Golf, Foresight Sports, Fiber Energy Products, Bell Helmets, Camp Chef, Giro, QuietKat, Stone Glacier, Federal Ammunition and more.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Revelyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revelyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.