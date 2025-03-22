Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP reduced its stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 95.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 705,335 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Xerox were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 330.5% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 3,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 212,530 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 55,878 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 23,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xerox Stock Down 2.3 %

XRX stock opened at $5.51 on Friday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $18.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.66.

Xerox Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.66%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

