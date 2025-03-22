Wildcat Petroleum (LON:WCAT) Trading 21.1% Higher – Here’s Why

Wildcat Petroleum Plc (LON:WCAT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 21.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). Approximately 4,642,254 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 8,363,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.10 ($0.00).

Wildcat Petroleum Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £2.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,250.00 and a beta of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.14.

About Wildcat Petroleum

Wildcat Petroleum Plc invests in the upstream sector of the petroleum industry. It focuses on the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas. Wildcat Petroleum Plc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

