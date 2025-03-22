Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New $968,000 Investment in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 74,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,601 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 290,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,342,000 after purchasing an additional 39,662 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 40,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.60.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ARE stock opened at $96.24 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $130.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.55. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 53.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $1.48. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 1.43%. Equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 293.33%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Articles

