Magnetar Financial LLC Boosts Stake in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,711 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC owned 0.12% of TPG RE Finance Trust worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 293,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 86,337 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $672,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $548,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. 57.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

TPG RE Finance Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock opened at $8.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.27 million, a PE ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.23. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $9.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.63. The company has a current ratio of 156.81, a quick ratio of 152.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $34.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.98 million. TPG RE Finance Trust had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 7.57%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPG RE Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.38%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 128.00%.

TPG RE Finance Trust Profile

(Free Report)

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

See Also

