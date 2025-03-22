Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Director Sells $871,200.00 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total value of $871,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 373,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,464,978.88. This represents a 5.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Jonathan Chadwick also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 26th, Jonathan Chadwick sold 22,500 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $1,020,825.00.
Samsara Stock Performance
NYSE IOT opened at $40.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.65 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.03. Samsara Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.14 and a fifty-two week high of $61.90.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IOT shares. Raymond James started coverage on Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Samsara from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Samsara in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Samsara from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.
Samsara Company Profile
Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.
