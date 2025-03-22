James Monroe III Acquires 25,000 Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEARCA:GSAT) Stock

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEARCA:GSAT – Get Free Report) Director James Monroe III bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $545,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 897,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,587,469.59. This trade represents a 2.87 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
James Monroe III also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 18th, James Monroe III bought 25,000 shares of Globalstar stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $520,000.00.
- On Thursday, December 26th, James Monroe III bought 500,000 shares of Globalstar stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.10 per share, with a total value of $1,050,000.00.
- On Monday, December 23rd, James Monroe III bought 500,000 shares of Globalstar stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $965,000.00.
- On Friday, December 20th, James Monroe III bought 500,000 shares of Globalstar stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.97 per share, with a total value of $985,000.00.
Shares of NYSEARCA:GSAT opened at $21.97 on Friday. Globalstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $41.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -732.33 and a beta of 1.07.
Several brokerages have weighed in on GSAT. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Globalstar from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Globalstar from $4.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Globalstar from $14.85 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.
Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.
