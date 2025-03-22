Tejraj S. Hada Buys 7,000 Shares of Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) Stock

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) Director Tejraj S. Hada acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.39 per share, with a total value of $163,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,363.34. This trade represents a 80.40 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Greene County Bancorp Stock Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ GCBC opened at $22.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.43. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.35 and a 52 week high of $37.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.73.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 12.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Greene County Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Greene County Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Greene County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.23%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 17,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Greene County Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Greene County Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $403,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 759.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 6,499 shares during the period. 13.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Greene County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Greene County Bancorp

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

