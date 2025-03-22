Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Cut to $112.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $123.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ABNB. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Airbnb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Airbnb from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Argus raised shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. HSBC raised shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.82.

Airbnb Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $128.80 on Friday. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $110.38 and a 52 week high of $170.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.72 and a 200 day moving average of $133.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 32.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 2,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.32, for a total value of $423,939.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,907,559.84. This trade represents a 1.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $88,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 171,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,598,794. This represents a 0.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,094,370 shares of company stock valued at $294,900,910. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

