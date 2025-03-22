Head-To-Head Analysis: Lithium Argentina (LAR) vs. Its Rivals

Lithium Argentina (NYSE:LAR – Get Free Report) is one of 114 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Lithium Argentina to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Lithium Argentina and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithium Argentina N/A -1.37% -1.08% Lithium Argentina Competitors -1,300.59% -11.20% -9.41%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lithium Argentina and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lithium Argentina N/A $1.29 billion -25.89 Lithium Argentina Competitors $6.48 billion $892.01 million -16.75

Analyst Ratings

Lithium Argentina’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Lithium Argentina. Lithium Argentina is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current ratings for Lithium Argentina and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithium Argentina 0 1 1 0 2.50 Lithium Argentina Competitors 1261 2706 3198 144 2.30

Lithium Argentina currently has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 50.21%. As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 23.64%. Given Lithium Argentina’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Lithium Argentina is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.2% of Lithium Argentina shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.5% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of Lithium Argentina shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Lithium Argentina has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lithium Argentina’s rivals have a beta of 0.43, suggesting that their average stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lithium Argentina beats its rivals on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Lithium Argentina

Lithium Argentina AG, a resource and materials company, focuses on advancing lithium projects in Argentina. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province; and the Pastos Grandes project located in Salta Province of Argentina. The company was formerly known as Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. and changed its name to Lithium Argentina AG in January 2025. Lithium Argentina AG was incorporated in 2007 is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

