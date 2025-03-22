Vinva Investment Management Ltd Lowers Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 61.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,855 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 24,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 29,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

SWK stock opened at $79.40 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.70 and a fifty-two week high of $110.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 1.92%. As a group, analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 169.07%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SWK shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

