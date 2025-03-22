Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $386,000 Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 165.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,139,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,440,000 after purchasing an additional 28,427 shares during the period. United Bank increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 17,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 116,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at $3,579,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at $29,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $61.06 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.33. The stock has a market cap of $123.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.89.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -56.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 1,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.32. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 63,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,506,030.88. This represents a 2.94 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

