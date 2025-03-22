Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys 1,572 Shares of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Free Report) by 123.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd owned 0.06% of Climb Global Solutions worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLMB. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Climb Global Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Climb Global Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Climb Global Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Climb Global Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Climb Global Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors own 49.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Climb Global Solutions alerts:

Climb Global Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CLMB opened at $117.38 on Friday. Climb Global Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.70 and a 52-week high of $145.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.85 and its 200-day moving average is $117.94. The firm has a market cap of $540.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.18.

Climb Global Solutions Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Climb Global Solutions’s payout ratio is 16.75%.

In related news, insider Charles Edward Bass sold 8,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $1,012,271.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,216,520.32. This trade represents a 23.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew S. Bryant sold 2,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $319,146.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,255.50. This trade represents a 18.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,764 shares of company stock worth $2,799,426. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Climb Global Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CLMB

Climb Global Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Climb Global Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Climb Global Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.