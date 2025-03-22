Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys Shares of 9,391 The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Repertoire Partners LP purchased a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,461,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 118.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 512,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,293,000 after acquiring an additional 278,295 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $571,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth about $589,000. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Chefs’ Warehouse Price Performance

CHEF opened at $52.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.04. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.96 and a 1 year high of $66.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chefs’ Warehouse ( NASDAQ:CHEF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 12.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHEF

About Chefs’ Warehouse

(Free Report)

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company’s product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.