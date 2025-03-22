Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 1,721 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,437 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.05% of Lululemon Athletica worth $25,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,474,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $669,036,000 after purchasing an additional 44,294 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $370,062,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 719,413 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $275,111,000 after acquiring an additional 17,119 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 666,691 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $261,956,000 after acquiring an additional 18,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 611,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $166,016,000 after acquiring an additional 185,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

LULU stock opened at $322.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $369.92 and a 200 day moving average of $336.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.01 and a 52 week high of $423.32.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total transaction of $782,736.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,307.78. The trade was a 24.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $428.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $397.10.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

