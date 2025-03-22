Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $23.48 Million Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 760,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $23,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 6,902.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,652,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $112,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600,686 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,834,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $260,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312,442 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,433,797 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $414,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224,548 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,233,388 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $273,417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,437,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $136,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,492 shares in the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, March 7th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI raised Canadian Natural Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Scotiabank raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:CNQ opened at $30.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.24. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $25.62 and a 52-week high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $63.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.48.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.4117 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 77.88%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Further Reading

