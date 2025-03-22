Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Invests $507,000 in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,901 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LPX. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 318 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 349 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 461 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LPX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $92.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $71.39 and a 52-week high of $122.87. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.02.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.75 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.