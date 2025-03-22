Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Grows Holdings in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (NYSEARCA:CSD)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (NYSEARCA:CSD – Free Report) by 16,809.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd owned about 0.45% of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,594,000.

CSD opened at $77.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.16. The company has a market cap of $66.30 million, a PE ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.37. Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $93.60.

Guggenheim Spin-Off ETF, formerly Claymore/Beacon Spin-Off ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Beacon Spin-off Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs) and master limited partnerships (MLPs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs included in the Index).

