Royce & Associates LP Sells 162,650 Shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Free Report) by 63.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,191 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 162,650 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.44% of Riverview Bancorp worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 94,406 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,781 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 5,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,786,451 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,414,000 after buying an additional 60,195 shares during the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Riverview Bancorp

In other Riverview Bancorp news, major shareholder Martin S. Friedman sold 186,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $965,282.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Riverview Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Analysis on RVSB

Riverview Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ RVSB opened at $5.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $113.27 million, a PE ratio of 135.03 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $5.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average of $5.18.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 1.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Riverview Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.