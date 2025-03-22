Royce & Associates LP Has $463,000 Holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its stake in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Free Report) by 88.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 695,926 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.19% of TTEC worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in TTEC during the third quarter worth $59,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in TTEC by 1,054.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 11,717 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in TTEC during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in TTEC during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in TTEC by 119.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 18,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TTEC. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of TTEC from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TTEC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

NASDAQ TTEC opened at $3.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.51. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $10.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $567.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.73 million. TTEC had a negative net margin of 14.69% and a positive return on equity of 5.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.

