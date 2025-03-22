Royce & Associates LP Cuts Holdings in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its position in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,361 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $596,000. Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 77,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 10,810 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in John Wiley & Sons by 191.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 21,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 13,863 shares during the last quarter. River Global Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 4th quarter worth $7,174,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 158.0% in the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 86,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after buying an additional 53,233 shares during the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

John Wiley & Sons Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE WLY opened at $44.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.80 and a beta of 0.82. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $53.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.81.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $404.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Learning, and Held for Sale or Sold. The Research segment consists of research publishing and research solutions. The Learning segment includes academic and professional reporting lines and consists of publishing and related knowledge solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.