Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 0.22% of Simplify MBS ETF worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Simplify MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Simplify MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Simplify MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in Simplify MBS ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period.

Shares of MTBA opened at $50.37 on Friday. Simplify MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.36.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th.

The Simplify MBS ETF (MTBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. MBTA seeks total return from an actively managed portfolio consisting of investment-grade mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The fund primarily includes residential or commercial MBS issued by government-sponsored entities, as well as non-agency MBS.

