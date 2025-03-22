T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Receives $114.09 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.09.

A number of research firms have commented on TROW. StockNews.com downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $113.00 price target (up from $111.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $92.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.14. T. Rowe Price Group has a fifty-two week low of $91.37 and a fifty-two week high of $125.81.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.08). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 29.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $1.27 dividend. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.46%.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Arif Husain sold 4,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total transaction of $449,318.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,021,136. This trade represents a 10.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of T. Rowe Price Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 275,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,062,000 after acquiring an additional 7,503 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,717,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,064,000 after acquiring an additional 397,278 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 357,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,436,000 after acquiring an additional 20,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 29,989 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

