Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $1.39 Million Stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 308.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,575 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 40,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Trading Down 1.3 %

BKR opened at $44.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $30.93 and a twelve month high of $49.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.32.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 10.70%. Analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 30.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $358,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,758,730.54. The trade was a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

