Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases 2,009 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,410 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in UBS Group by 41.6% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of UBS Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BNP Paribas raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:UBS opened at $32.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $35.84. The company has a market cap of $104.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.11.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 6.93%. UBS Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

UBS Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group’s payout ratio is 19.08%.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

Featured Stories

