Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires 695 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ELF. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,004,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ELF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $153.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.65.

In other news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $269,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,888 shares in the company, valued at $127,232.32. The trade was a 67.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ELF stock opened at $62.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.35 and a twelve month high of $219.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.71 and its 200-day moving average is $108.11.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.35). e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 7.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

