Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stake Decreased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,179,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,868,000 after purchasing an additional 148,003 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,744,000 after purchasing an additional 13,430 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 27.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,064,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,128,000 after purchasing an additional 230,817 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 847,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,642,000 after purchasing an additional 23,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 614,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on CHTR shares. StockNews.com raised Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Charter Communications from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas raised Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup started coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Friday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised Charter Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $389.39.

Charter Communications Stock Up 0.3 %

Charter Communications stock opened at $363.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $236.08 and a fifty-two week high of $415.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $356.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $354.94.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $10.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $0.96. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 29.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.