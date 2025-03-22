Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

KURA has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research cut Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Kura Oncology from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kura Oncology

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kura Oncology

In other news, insider Mollie Leoni sold 4,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total transaction of $39,058.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,551.11. This trade represents a 5.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Thomas James Doyle sold 4,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total value of $38,948.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,078.91. This trade represents a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,729 shares of company stock valued at $92,307. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Optimize Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Kura Oncology Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of KURA stock opened at $7.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.49. Kura Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $6.79 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 11.47, a current ratio of 11.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $53.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kura Oncology will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.