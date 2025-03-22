Analysts Set Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Target Price at $5.49

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.49.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on Vivid Seats from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vivid Seats from $4.60 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Raymond James downgraded Vivid Seats from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $2.60 price target (down previously from $6.25) on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Vivid Seats from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.
NASDAQ:SEAT opened at $2.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.95. Vivid Seats has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $6.09.
Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.
