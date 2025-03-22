Insider Selling: Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) CFO Sells $264,818.40 in Stock

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) CFO Mark Ragosa sold 11,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $264,818.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,124.20. This trade represents a 32.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Mark Ragosa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 19th, Mark Ragosa sold 8,879 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $205,104.90.

On Wednesday, March 12th, Mark Ragosa sold 36,372 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $809,277.00.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.9 %

KNSA stock opened at $23.36 on Friday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.56 and a 52 week high of $28.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.85 and a beta of 0.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KNSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $122.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KNSA. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

Further Reading

