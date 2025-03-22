MetaVia (NASDAQ:MTVA) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of MetaVia (NASDAQ:MTVA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock.
MetaVia Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MTVA opened at $1.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.70. MetaVia has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $5.30.
About MetaVia
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MetaVia
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Micron Stock Will Retest All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for MetaVia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetaVia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.