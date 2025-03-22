MetaVia (NASDAQ:MTVA) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of MetaVia (NASDAQ:MTVA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock.

MetaVia Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MTVA opened at $1.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.70. MetaVia has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $5.30.

About MetaVia

MetaVia Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on transforming cardiometabolic diseases. MetaVia Inc, formerly known as NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc, is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

