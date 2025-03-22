Rui Avelar Sells 27,904 Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Stock

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) insider Rui Avelar sold 27,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $370,007.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 362,467 shares in the company, valued at $4,806,312.42. The trade was a 7.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Rui Avelar also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 23rd, Rui Avelar sold 2,252 shares of Evolus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total value of $24,434.20.
Evolus Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:EOLS opened at $13.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $828.54 million, a P/E ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 1.28. Evolus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.58, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.89.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolus
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
EOLS has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Evolus from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Evolus
Evolus Company Profile
Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.
Further Reading
