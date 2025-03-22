Rui Avelar Sells 27,904 Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Stock

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) insider Rui Avelar sold 27,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $370,007.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 362,467 shares in the company, valued at $4,806,312.42. The trade was a 7.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rui Avelar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 23rd, Rui Avelar sold 2,252 shares of Evolus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total value of $24,434.20.

Evolus Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EOLS opened at $13.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $828.54 million, a P/E ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 1.28. Evolus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.58, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolus

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tang Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Evolus by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 4,997,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,171,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Evolus by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,130,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,557,000 after purchasing an additional 305,300 shares during the last quarter. Caligan Partners LP lifted its stake in Evolus by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Caligan Partners LP now owns 2,692,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,724,000 after purchasing an additional 498,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Evolus by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,368,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,107,000 after purchasing an additional 308,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Evolus by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,287,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,217,000 after purchasing an additional 304,065 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOLS has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Evolus from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

