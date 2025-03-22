Jagtar Singh Chaudhry Sells 2,155 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total transaction of $429,168.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,979,848.10. This represents a 0.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $205.20 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.45 and a 1 year high of $217.84. The stock has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -820.80 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $199.74 and a 200 day moving average of $191.84.

A number of research firms have commented on ZS. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.68.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 964,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,921,000 after acquiring an additional 525,956 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,775,000. Greenvale Capital LLP bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,164,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in Zscaler by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,618,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,935,000 after purchasing an additional 332,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,289,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,401,000 after purchasing an additional 283,540 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

