Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Stock Holdings Increased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 13,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

DFCF stock opened at $42.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.07. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $40.70 and a one year high of $43.58.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.