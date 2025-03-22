Natixis Advisors LLC Has $5.36 Million Holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Natixis Advisors LLC cut its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,751 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $5,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter.

Get Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk alerts:

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance

NYSE TLK opened at $14.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.17. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 52-week low of $13.99 and a 52-week high of $24.63.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.