Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases 7,406 Shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 0.53% of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 1,145.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 382,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,658,000 after purchasing an additional 351,611 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,710,000. TigerOak Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $376,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 40,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 15,382 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at $255,000.

Get Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $17.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.79. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $15.91 and a one year high of $24.01.

About Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF

The Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The WilderHill Clean Energy (AMEX) index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of companies involved in cleaner energy sources or energy conservation. PBW was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.