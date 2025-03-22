Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 226 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,887 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in ANSYS by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 76,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,966,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Postrock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at $1,712,000. LBP AM SA raised its position in ANSYS by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 19,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANSS. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of ANSS opened at $324.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $333.66. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.82 and a 12 month high of $363.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.32). ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $882.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.46 million. As a group, analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.62, for a total transaction of $67,324.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,606.60. This represents a 5.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

